Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson Confirms Relationship With “Bae” Dralin Carswell

Nothing jumpstarts spooky season quite like showing off your boo.



Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson made things with her boyfriend of almost six months, Dralin Carswell, Instagram official on Sept. 27. The reality TV star, 16, shared a snap of the two sitting side-by-side at a pumpkin patch, with the word "bae" imprinted on the pic in pink and white letters. She captioned the since-deleted photo of the pair, "Spooky season."

According to The Sun, who cited a source, Dralin is a 20-year-old college student who also lives in Georgia near Alana and her family. Although there is a four-year difference between Dralin and June "Mama June" Shannon's daughter, in Georgia, the legal age of consent is 16 years old.



"Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time," a source told the outlet. "He was quiet at first, but he's like one of the family now. He's just as fun and crazy as the rest of them."