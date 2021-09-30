Fall Trends Flash Sale: Score Under $50 Deals From Color Wow, Stila & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

A change in seasons just gives us another excuse to refresh our routines, and by that we mean it's another reason to shop. Throw in some great deals and we are so there. This week's edition of Deals for Real includes some major discounts on eyeshadow and liquid lipstick from Stila Cosmetics. Justin Sylvester and Brandi Milloy are sharing deals on game-changing hair products Chris Appleton's brand Color Wow too.

If that sounds appealing, there are even more deals to shop, all for under $50. However, these savings won't last forever. Keep on scrolling to learn more about these products and to get our exclusive discount codes.