Gabby Petito's Family Pleads for Justice While Debuting Matching "Believe" Tattoos

Watch : Gabby Petito Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Gabby Petito's family is using their voices to get answers.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, a press conference was held where Gabby's loved ones expressed gratitude to law enforcement, detectives and the media for helping them find justice.

"We're just hoping that through our tragedy losing Gabby, that in the future, some good can come out of it, that we can help other people who may be in a similar situation," Gabby's stepfather Jim Schmidt told reporters. "What can we do to help people?"

During the emotional press conference, Jim along with Gabby's mother Nicole Schmidt and father Joseph Petito showed off matching tattoos inspired by Gabby, who was an artist. The new tattoos read "Let It Be" and "Believe."

"I wanted to have her with me all the time," Nicole explained while holding back tears. "I feel this helps that."

Joseph added, "Here's the end all. We need positive stuff to come through this tragedy that happened. We can't let her name be taken in vain. We need positive stuff."