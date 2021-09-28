Gabby Petito's Family Pleads for Justice While Debuting Matching "Believe" Tattoos

Gabby Petito's family is using their voices to get answers.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, a press conference was held where Gabby's loved ones expressed gratitude to law enforcement, detectives and the media for helping them find justice.
"We're just hoping that through our tragedy losing Gabby, that in the future, some good can come out of it, that we can help other people who may be in a similar situation," Gabby's stepfather Jim Schmidt told reporters. "What can we do to help people?"
During the emotional press conference, Jim along with Gabby's mother Nicole Schmidt and father Joseph Petito showed off matching tattoos inspired by Gabby, who was an artist. The new tattoos read "Let It Be" and "Believe."
"I wanted to have her with me all the time," Nicole explained while holding back tears. "I feel this helps that."
Joseph added, "Here's the end all. We need positive stuff to come through this tragedy that happened. We can't let her name be taken in vain. We need positive stuff."
During the Q&A portion, the Petito family lawyer also spoke out and explained what the hashtag #JusticeforGabby looks like for the family. "Justice for Gabby is that we see justice for her homicide," attorney Richard Stafford explained. "The FBI has classified her death as homicide...They are investigating her death and we believe through their investigation, we will have justice for Gabby."
He added, "The parents are 100 percent happy with the FBI. They have been with us every single step of the way."
Today's press conference comes just days after Gabby's life was honored in a public memorial service on Sunday, Sept. 26. Family, close friends and hundreds of mourners gathered in Holbrook, New York to pay their respects to the 22-year-old YouTuber in a funeral that was live-streamed.
"Gabby is the most amazing person I've ever met," Gabby's dad said in his eulogy. "I'm asking that you guys to be inspired by the way she treated people, all people...She genuinely loved people. When you leave here today, be inspired by what she brought to the table."
Gabby was confirmed dead on Sept. 21 after remains were found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. She went missing following a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.
Authorities have been searching for Gabby's missing fiancé for more than a week and have been scouring the local Carlton Reserve for traces of the 23-year-old. His family has said they have not seen their son, who lived with them in North Port, Fla., since Sept. 14.
While Brian was named a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance early in the investigation, police have not commented on whether he is a person of interest in her death.
On Sept. 23, the search for Brian intensified when a federal arrest warrant was issued for the YouTube star pertaining to "activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."
According to the indictment obtained by E! News, Brian "knowingly and with intent to defraud, used one or more unauthorized access devices" including a debit card.
In a statement to E! News, Brian's attorney addressed the warrant. "It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise," lawyer Steve Bertolino shared. "The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum."
As the investigation continues, Gabby's parents are remembering their daughter for her kindness to friends and strangers alike.
"I'm asking that you guys to be inspired by the way she treated people, all people," her dad shared during a funeral service. "If there's a trip you want to take, take it, now. Do it now while you've got the time. If there is a relationship that you're in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now."
Before Brian disappeared, his lawyer said in a statement that his client would not speak about the case because "intimate partners are often the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this and the warning that 'any statement made will be used against you' is true, regardless of whether my client had anything to do with Ms. Petito's disappearance."