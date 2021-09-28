Gwyneth Paltrow Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit Once Again for Nude Bathtub Celebration

Watch : Necessary Realness: Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Moment

We can probably say goodbye to things like birthday parties and ice cream cake—since Gwyneth Paltrow has started a new celebratory tradition.



The Iron Man star turned 49 on Sept. 27, and in honor of the big day, Gwyneth shared a photo of herself relaxing in a bathtub—sans any clothes, of course, to Instagram. This year's snap, which was captioned with just a simple eclipse emoji, very closely mirrors last year's NSFW celebration. In case you missed it, Gwyneth's 2020 photo featured her striking a stunning pose while out in nature.



Revealing that the only thing she wore was her brand's body butter at the time, the Goop founder captioned that post, "In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand-new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off."

And while the actress got plenty of praise and shoutouts from fellow celebs this year, perhaps the best dedication came from none other than her husband of three years, Brad Falchuk.