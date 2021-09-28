This Is Us' Chris Sullivan Just Gave Us a Major Hint About Toby & Kate's Future

Watch : Chris Sullivan Talks "This Is Us" Spoilers, Milo's Shorts & More

Did our favorite TV couple just call it quits for good?

This Is Us' Chris Sullivan exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Sept. 28 that his character Toby will probably not get back together with Kate (Chrissy Metz) after that jaw-dropping wedding twist—and our fan theories about the fate of TobKat have officially just spiked.

"I don't know if we'll go that far," Sullivan joked about Toby potentially trying to win Kate back. "I don't know if we'll see Toby trying to break up a marriage. I don't know if that's our style, but you never know. Stranger things have happened."

The final season of the Emmy-winning NBC series kicks off in January, and Sullivan hoped to offer a bit of comfort for fans who are anxiously waiting to see just how This Is Us will wrap up.

"Yes, there are going to be difficult moments," Sullivan admitted. "The season is going to be full of surprises but everyone is going to be fine. Everything is going to be OK We're all going to get through this together."