Lori Loughlin Set to Make Acting Return in First Role After Prison

Watch : How Lori Loughlin Is Adjusting to Life After Prison

Less than a year after being released from prison, Lori Loughlin is returning to TV.

After serving less than two months for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, the actress is set to appear in the second season of When Hope Calls, GAC Family confirmed to E! News. The When Calls the Heart spin-off, which is slated to return on Dec. 18, will have Lori reprise her longtime character Abigail Stanton. She starred as Abigail for six seasons of the show on the Hallmark Channel between 2014 and 2019.

Paired with Hallmark's Garage Sale Mystery, it was also the last television role she held when she surrendered to the FBI in March 2019 on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. In May 2020, the Fuller House alum pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud while husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. Lori began her prison sentence first in October 2020, followed by Mossimo a month later.