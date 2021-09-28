Khloe Kardashian Gives Update on Her & Kris Jenner's New Next Door Mansions

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Goes Back to Blonde in Stunning New Look

Going through reality TV withdrawal.

Khloe Kardashian may have enjoyed getting a break from being on-camera after Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped, but momager Kris Jenner was eager to start working on the Kardashian-Jenner's new Hulu series.

"Since 2007, we haven't gone six weeks without filming," Khloe explained during The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, Sept. 27, adding, "So this six months without filming is the longest I've ever had, and it was weird at first. But actually, nice for a minute because we got to remember, 'Oh, I'm not mic'ed all the time. I don't have to be in hair and makeup all day long.' It was nice."

Khloe added, "But now that we're back and going, I miss it. Even though we live next to each other and we're all weirdly obsessed with each other, there's nothing like being paid to be with each other. Shout out to Kris Jenner!"

And, Khloe called out Kris for wanting to start on their Hulu series as soon as possible: "Oh my god, she was pushing to start filming ASAP," Khloe said with a laugh. "She missed it like crazy."