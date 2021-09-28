Pregnant Dylan Dreyer Hospitalized After Water Breaks 6 Weeks Early

Watch : Dylan Dreyer Had a Dream That Hoda Kotb Would Have a Baby

With over a month to go until her due date, pregnant Dylan Dreyer has been admitted to the hospital.

The 40-year-old meteorologist, who is expecting a baby boy, posted a few pictures from her hospital bed and informed Today viewers they won't be seeing her on their TVs for a while.

"My water broke Sunday evening and I've been hanging at the hospital," she wrote. "Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger. All is well!"

Dreyer, who announced her pregnancy in May, reassured her followers she's "in great hands" and noted she has "the best person to keep me calm and comfortable" alongside a photo of her husband Brian Fichera.

"Looks like we'll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week…6 weeks early!" she continued. "Guess he couldn't handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having! We'll gladly take any extra prayers you have."