See Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Cradle Her Baby Bump During NYC Outing With Cooke Maroney

Pure joy!
Jennifer Lawrence was all smiles on a recent New York City stroll with husband Cooke Maroney. The 31-year-old Oscar winner, who is expecting her first child with the art gallerist, was photographed cradling her baby bump while shopping in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan on Sept. 26. For the outing, the Don't Look Up actress donned a dark blue jean jumpsuit, featuring a colorful collar. She paired the look with white sneakers, sunglasses and a black purse.
These stylish pics come less than three weeks after Lawrence confirmed her pregnancy, debuting her baby bump while out to lunch with a friend in NYC on Sept. 8. While Lawrence and Maroney—who tied the knot in Oct. 2019—remain very private about her pregnancy, the actress did previously open up about starting a family. As she told Diane Sawyer in a 2015 interview, "I don't really plan on getting married. [But] I definitely want to be a mother. I don't really imagine getting married anymore."
However, as fate would have it, Lawrence met Maroney just a few years later and seemingly changed her point of view on marriage. As for their relationship, the Hunger Games star shared rare insight into her personal life during a 2020 interview.
"Cooke and I tried to play tennis the other day but—I have a temper problem," she told host Heather McMahan on Dear Media's Absolutely Not podcast. "We made it 15 minutes. I missed the ball and I turned around and chucked the racket as hard as I could after screaming so many profanities in front of so many children."
As Lawrence and Maroney prepare for their first baby, take a look back at their romance through the years.