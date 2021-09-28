Watch Mila Kunis Get Annoyed While Defending Bathing Remarks After "Dumb" Controversy

Mila Kunis is again making a splash with her latest comments on how often she bathes her children.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that airs on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Bad Moms star, 38, addressed the previous furor surrounding her remarks about bathing. Over the summer, Mila and husband Ashton Kutcher's podcast conversation with Dax Shepard went viral after Mila said washing children Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, wasn't a daily occurrence, with Ashton saying they don't bathe their kids until they can "see the dirt on 'em."
As soon as host Ellen DeGeneres mentioned that "a lot of people are talking" about the couple's comment, the actress groaned and said while Ellen was still talking, "It's so dumb."
A seemingly annoyed Mila immediately followed up with, "We bathe our dogs. Does that make people happy?" When Ellen asked to clarify whether the couple bathes their dogs more often than they do the kids, Mila replied, "Fact, yes."
The star continued, "I know, this was blown...oy, yoi, yoi." She shared about the podcast chat, "Then we all started talking that we don't bathe our children very often, and/or ourselves. Well, I shower every day, but I don't wash my hair every day. Like, I don't find that to be a necessity."
Mila told Ellen that her "intent" is to bathe the kids daily, but then things don't work out as planned. "I wake up every day and like, 'Today, 'I'm going to shower my kids.' And then bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them."
She went on to mock the other celebs who have contributed to the discourse, saying, "But apparently, The Rock showers, so congratulations, The Rock. You shower." This led Mila to throw her hands in the air to apparently express she was flustered.
After Ellen again wanted to confirm that Mila herself showers but she just doesn't regularly bathe her kids, the Ted actress said that her kids touch "a body of water" almost every other day. When pushed for more details, Mila continued, "Sometimes it's the pool, sometimes it's a sprinkler. It's COVID. Who showered in COVID? We didn't leave the house. Who cares?"
At the end of the conversation, Mila quipped that she didn't make "this story any better right now," leading Ellen to point out things got worse when she "added to it that you forgot to feed them." A weary Mila clarified that she was just joking about not feeding them.