Britney Spears Explains Why She's Not a Fan of New Documentary on Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears has some thoughts about a new documentary focused on her life, and let's just say she doesn't appear to love what she saw.
On Monday, September 27, the 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share opinions regarding a new documentary about her conservatorship battle and personal life. In her sarcasm-laden caption, Britney did not specify which project she was referring to but simply called it "the last documentary" about her situation.
"It's really crazy guys ... I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times !!!" she wrote. "I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one ... that's the past !!! Number two ... can the dialogue get any classier [shrug, nerd and sobbing emojis] ???"
The "Womanizer" singer continued, "Number three ... wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world [weary emoji] !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part [applause and eye-rolling emojis] !!!"
Earlier in the day, Britney had shared a since-deleted post that included a nearly identical caption, with the exception of the first sentence. Instead of the current first sentence about scratching her head, the initial post began with, "It's really crazy guys ... I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true !!!"
While Britney didn't specify which documentary was the one that had bothered her, a TMZ report cited sources who claimed she was referring to CNN's Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle For Freedom, which debuted on Sunday, Sept. 26. Toxic featured interviews with a range of individuals, including journalists, former employees and anonymous sources who weighed in on the star's past.
E! News reached out to Britney's team for further comment on which documentary she was referencing and did not hear back.
This isn't the only recent project focusing on the vocalist's difficult road. Netflix debuts Britney vs Spears on Tuesday, Sept. 27, while FX's Emmy-winning Framing Britney Spears was released in February.
Framing Britney Spears helped provide a new level of attention and scrutiny on the pop star's conservatorship involving father Jamie Spears that began in 2008. The New York Times' follow-up project, Controlling Britney Spears, debuted on Friday, Sept. 24 and included all-new claims.
Back in July, Britney appeared to reference Framing Britney Spears when the star posted to Instagram that she "didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past."
Over the summer, Britney's attorney filed paperwork to replace her father in the conservatorship with certified public accountant Jason Rubin, a change likely to be discussed at a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29, according to NBC News.
Jamie's recent court filing stated that he wants "what is best for his daughter" and added, "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."