2021 QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards: 16 Must-Have Winning Products

Attention all beauty lovers: This award show will raise some eyebrows for all the right reasons.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, the winners for the 2021 QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards were announced during a live broadcast hosted by Jane Treacy and Shawn Killinger.
Dozens of categories including cosmetics, haircare and skincare were celebrated. As for how the winners were calculated? They were all chosen by shoppers all across the country who trust QVC for the latest and greatest and best in beauty.
In case you missed the show, we compiled some of the biggest winners of the night. Whether you're shopping for Beekman 1802's beloved goat milk hand cream or philosophy's amazing fragrances, chances are you will find the perfect gift for friends or even yourself.
Calista Perfecter Pro Heated Round Brush with Embellish Spray
BEST HAIR STYLING TOOL
No matter your hair length, style or texture, Calista is here to help. Smooth and tame hair while adding the look of volume, lift, wave, and curl with the Calista Perfecter Pro.
Blushly Cleansing & Exfoliating Body Brush w/ Brush Heads
BEST BEAUTY DEVICE
Cleanse those hard-to-reach areas like your back, feet, and knees with the Blushly rotating body brush. Designed to be used in the shower, this exfoliating brush just became your new bathroom must-have.
WEN by Chaz Dean Choice of 32 oz Cleansing Conditioner
BEST SHAMPOO
For the 12th year in a row, Chaz Dean's WEN Cleansing Conditioner was voted the top shampoo. Why do fans love it? The one product can replace shampoo, conditioner, deep conditioner, detangler, leave-in conditioner and even shaving cream.
Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Hand Cream Trio
BEST HAND CREAM
After the year and a half we have experienced, hand creams are absolutely a necessity. But according to QVC shoppers, Beekman 1802's vitamin-rich goat milk formula is a step above the rest.
Mally Shadow Stick & Gel Liner 5-Piece Collection
BEST EYESHADOW
Celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal created eyeshadows that are bulletproof, water proof and not coming off until you decide to take it off. No wonder QVC shoppers can't get enough.
Supersmile 32-oz Pre-Rinse with Whitening Toothpaste Set
BEST TEETH WHITENER
Before you pick up just an ordinary toothpaste at the local grocery store, consider trying Supersmile's favorites including a super-size Whitening Pre-Rinse paired with Whitening Toothpaste, Whitening Accelerator and activating rods!
WEN by Chaz Dean Men's Head to Toe Cleansing Conditioner
BEST MEN'S PRODUCT
QVC doesn't forget about the men either! Designed for all hair and skin types, Chaz Dean's cleansing conditioner for guys is perfect for any man looking to simplify his routine. This one product replaces shampoo, conditioner, deep conditioner, leave-in and body wash.
Perfect Formula Pink Gel Coat
BEST NAIL PRODUCT
All nail types can enjoy Perfect Formula's pink gel coat that creates thick, protein-rich coatings that add temporary, instant strength to natural nails.
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM
BEST RETINOL
Peter Thomas Roth's retinol products help renew skin tone and texture to create a vibrant and healthy-looking complexion. It also helps reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles and moisturizes with vitamins C and E. Spoiler alert: The before and after reveals will blow you away.
philosophy super-size 32-oz purity made simple cleanser
BEST SKINCARE CLEANSER
For the 11th year in a row, philosophy's beloved purity made simple won big for their simple cleanser. Gently massage a quarter-size amount of cleanser onto a lightly damp face, and massage for 30 to 60 seconds. Rinse, pat dry and begin to see and feel the difference.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer with Brush
BEST CONCEALER
IT Cosmetics' winning formula is loaded with vitamins A, C and E, plus hydrolyzed collagen. Use to spot treat any areas that you need extreme coverage, or as your allover foundation that never looks or feels like you're wearing any makeup at all.
Tweak'd by Nature Super-Size Rise & Shine Conditioner
BEST CONDITIONER
Formulated with hydrating butters, oils and extracts for anyone looking for volume, Tweak'd by Nature's conditioner helps moisturize for the appearance of a voluminous, smooth finish.
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device w/ 1-Year Supply of Gels
BEST ANTI-AGING BEAUTY DEVICE
Described as a revolutionary, FDA-cleared, multi-solution skin-care device, this product hopes to help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Some even call it the 5-minute facial lift.
Westmore Beauty Body Coverage Perfector Duo
BEST BODY COVERAGE AND TANNING
Just because it's fall doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to your summer glow. Thanks to this duo, your body will have the look of even skin tone and a natural, younger-looking appearance.
Laura Geller Kajal Longwear Eyeliner 3-Piece Set
BEST EYELINER
Laura Geller's award-winning eyeliner features a soft kohl formula designed to glide on smoothly while providing vibrant color in the perfect shade to go with any look, eye color or age.
philosophy amazing grace eau de parfum 2 oz.
BEST FRAGRANCE
For the ninth year in a row, philosophy's amazing grace parfum came out on top. This lightly floral and evocative eau de parfum leaves a gentle trace of intriguing fragrance and beauty. More than 430 people gave it a 5-star review.
