2021 QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards: 16 Must-Have Winning Products

Attention all beauty lovers: This award show will raise some eyebrows for all the right reasons.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the winners for the 2021 QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards were announced during a live broadcast hosted by Jane Treacy and Shawn Killinger.

Dozens of categories including cosmetics, haircare and skincare were celebrated. As for how the winners were calculated? They were all chosen by shoppers all across the country who trust QVC for the latest and greatest and best in beauty.

In case you missed the show, we compiled some of the biggest winners of the night. Whether you're shopping for Beekman 1802's beloved goat milk hand cream or philosophy's amazing fragrances, chances are you will find the perfect gift for friends or even yourself.