R. Kelly Gabby PetitoBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Dancing With the Stars Eliminates Its First Celeb Amid Cheryl Burke's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Dancing With the Stars sent home its first pair of season 30, as viewers learned how the show would move forward after Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID-19. Find out everyone's scores.

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 28, 2021 2:08 AMTags
TVDancing With The StarsCheryl BurkeCelebrities
Watch: Cheryl Burke Drops MAJOR Hints About New "DWTS" Season

Dancing With the Stars is just now reaching its first elimination, and there has already been plenty of tension and drama to go around.

On Monday, Sept. 27, the ABC competition series aired its second episode of season 30, which saw Karate Kid and Cobra Kai standout Martin Kove, along with dance partner Britt Stewart, head home as the first pair booted from the ballroom. Martin had joined Christine Chiu as the bottom two performers.

Also providing an unexpected twist this week was Cheryl Burke announcing her COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday, Sept. 26, the day before the episode taped. Luckily, she and partner Cody Rigsby were still able to compete, as the judges evaluated the couple's rehearsal, which had been recorded prior to Cheryl testing positive. 

Judges were a bit mixed on the salsa, as Derek Hough called it "really, really good," albeit "a little out of sync," while Carrie Ann Inaba deemed it "a little lackluster." 

photos
Dancing With the Stars' 10 Biggest Feuds

As for her health, Cheryl said she was "feeling OK" and was "proud of Cody." She added, "I just hope to be back soon in the ballroom."

Read on to see everyone's scores from the first two weeks. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

ABC/Maarten de Boer
JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 29
Week 2: 31

Total: 60 out of 80

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten

Week 1: 28
Week 2: 32

Total: 60 out of 80

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Melanie C & Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 30 points

Total: 57 out of 80

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Suni Lee & Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28
Week 2: 28

Total: 56 out of 80

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 26
Week 2: 27

Total: 53 out of 80

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 24
Week 2: 27

Total: 52

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26
Week 2: 24

Total: 50 out of 80

ABC/Maarten de Boer
The Miz & Witney Carson

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 26 points

Total: 50 out of 80

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 25
Week 2: 24

Total: 49 out of 80

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater

Week 1: 22
Week 2: 27

Total: 49 out of 80

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 24
Week 2: 24

Total: 48 out of 80

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 24
Week 2: 23

Total: 47 out of 80

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Matt James & Lindsay Arnold

Week 1: 24
Week 2: 22

Total: 46 out of 80

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 21
Week 2: 25

Total: 46 out of 80

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Martin Kove & Britt Stewart

Week 1: 13
Week 2: 15

Total: 28 out of 80

Trending Stories

1

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

2

DWTS Sends Home First Celeb Amid Cheryl's COVID-19 Diagnosis

3
Exclusive

The Challenge's Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett Break Up

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

2

DWTS Sends Home First Celeb Amid Cheryl's COVID-19 Diagnosis

3
Exclusive

The Challenge's Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett Break Up

4

Will Smith Says Jada Wasn't the Only One Who Had Extramarital Romance

5

Ronda Rousey Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Travis Browne