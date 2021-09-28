Brian Laundrie's Parents Deny Assisting in His Disappearance as FBI Search Continues

Watch : Brian Laundrie INDICTED on Bank Fraud Charges

Brian Laundrie's parents deny they're helping their son escape arrest.

North Port Police have been searching for Gabby Petito's missing fiancé for more than a week, scouring the local Carlton Reserve for traces after his 22-year-old bride-to-be was found dead in Wyoming on Sept. 19.

Two days after Petito's remains were positively identified, the District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie, pertaining to "activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

His family has said they have not seen their son, who lived with them in North Port, since Sept. 14.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is," the family lawyer told E! News over text. "They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him."

His mom and dad also addressed claims that they are aiding him. According to their attorney, "The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong."