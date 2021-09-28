Why Crystal Hefner Says Hugh Hefner's Exes Speak Negatively About Their Playboy Experience

Crystal Hefner will always stand by Hugh Hefner's side.
The former Playboy bunny candidly shared how she feels about those speaking ill of her late husband, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 91 after he went into cardiac arrest and suffered a respiratory failure.
On Monday, Sept. 27, Crystal honored the Playboy magazine creator on the fourth anniversary of his death, while also defending him against the critics in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop. When asked how she feels about Hugh's ex-girlfriends making negative comments about him, Crystal didn't hold back.
"I think everyone's entitled to their opinions. I think for some it was a lot harder than for others," Crystal began, before adding, "For some of them, you know, being there is what got them attention."
She continued, "So, to keep talking about it and keeping talking about it keeps the attention on themselves."
Put simply, Crystal remarked, "A lot of the women speaking out negatively wouldn't be where they were if it wasn't for Hef."
Although Crystal didn't refer to Hugh's former partners by name, Playboy models Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt make up a small number of women who have spoken candidly about their time in the mansion.
While The Girl Next Door stars have shared their not-so-glamorous experiences at the famed estate, Crystal recalled how special Hugh made everyone feel when they entered his home.
"He was so humble and kind to everybody. He was so open and just shared his life with everyone and I think that's really special," the 35-year-old model, who is staying at the Soneva Hotel in the Maldives, said. "He was so welcoming. Everyone could come in, leave their worries at the door and just have a great time."
She continued, "I loved being there. It was really magical. It was something that could never be replicated again."
Crystal, who tied the knot with the business mogul in 2012, explained that she keeps his memory alive by trying to emulate his best qualities.
"Hef always says he's an open book with illustrations, so I always try to stay pretty open and kind to everybody, like he was," she shared, adding, "My life was so connected to Hef for 10 years, so I'm still trying to find out who I am on my own."
