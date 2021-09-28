R. Kelly Gabby PetitoBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

7 Things TikTok Star Avani Gregg Can't Live Without

The award-winning content creator shares her must-have items.

By Kristine Fellizar Sep 28, 2021 12:00 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Celebrity Shopping
E-comm: Things Avani Gregg Can't Live Without

We interviewed Avani Gregg because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line or a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Digital content creator, social media personality, actress, makeup artist and now author. Is there anything Avani Gregg can't do?

Avani's memoir, Backstory: My Life So Far just released today, and it details the ups and downs it took to become the internet sensation she is now. Fans will get a raw, unfiltered, and revealing look into Avani's life as she discusses heavy topics such as mental health, relationships, bullying and more.

When she's not entertaining millions of "Bebs" with her fun dance moves or creating makeup tutorials we can't get enough of, she spends her downtime doing something totally unexpected. "I lay in bed and watch cartoons until I'm forced to get up," Avani tells E!. "If I don't watch at least a little bit of cartoons every day, I will feel like I'm missing something."

From a 55-inch TCL TV to a Gucci necklace given to her by someone very special, here are seven things Avani can't live without.

read
Sofia Richie Swears By These $99 Denim Jeans and 8 Other Fall Fashion Must-Haves

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

"My iPhone (of course)! It's so necessary for my job and it also holds photos and videos that contain such happy memories!"

$999
Amazon

Diet Coke - 36 Pack

"Diet Coke has a special place in my heart. If you hand me anything that's not a Diet Coke, I might question if you really know me at all!" 

$30
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

2

See Mila Kunis Get Annoyed While Defending Remarks About Bathing Kids

3

DWTS Sends Home First Celeb Amid Cheryl's COVID-19 Diagnosis

TCL 55-inch 4K Smart TV

"Fun fact: I think I've watched every cartoon that has been created."

$600
$503
Amazon

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

"This item is new to my collection, but I've never been so amazed at how long ice lasts in these water bottles. I use mine every single day and take it with me everywhere I go." 

$50
Amazon

Morphe x Avani Gregg 'For The Bebs' Artistry Palette

"Not only because it's makeup and I love makeup, but because it reminds me that anything is possible if you put your mind and effort into it. That makeup collaboration was a dream come true!"

$30
Ulta

50 Shades of Nude

"I love, love, love having fake nails, but I'm so impatient when it comes to getting them done. I've been getting them from @nailsbyerikap on Instagram, and it has been a life changer. Love you Erika!"

$25
@Nailsbyerikap

Heart Necklace With Gucci Trademark

"This necklace was given to me when Anthony Reeves asked me out, and I always have it on. I just feel complete with this necklace. He even wore the necklace before giving it to me. I love it so much!"

$230
Gucci

Looking for more celebrity must-haves? Check out 10 Things Mare of Easttown's Angourie Rice Can't Live Without.

 

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

2

See Mila Kunis Get Annoyed While Defending Remarks About Bathing Kids

3

DWTS Sends Home First Celeb Amid Cheryl's COVID-19 Diagnosis

4

Ronda Rousey Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Travis Browne

5

Britney Spears Shares Why She's Not a Fan of New Documentary About Her