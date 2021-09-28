37 Cheap Finds That Will Make Your Outfit Look Expensive

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Do you ever wonder how fashionable your wardrobe would be if you just had an unlimited clothing budget? We all have at some point, but, with a little creativity and some smart shopping, you'll see that you don't need to sacrifice style for the sake of your bank account. There are some inexpensive purchases that you can make to elevate any outfit.

Sometimes, it's just all about the accessories. A headband can take your look from casual to sophisticated immediately. A comfortable pair of shoes can make your outfit look incredibly luxurious. A beautiful piece of jewelry can be just what you need to complete your ensemble. And, of course, we can't forget about the necessities. A clothing steamer is an absolute must. There's nothing fabulous about a wrinkled shirt. Keep on scrolling to see some of our other budget-friendly outfit upgrades.