The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Break Up Again After Brief Reconciliation

Watch : Clare Crawley on Dale Moss Taking Her Breath Away

A Bachelor Nation couple's second chance at love has come to an end.

A source tells E! News The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have broken up again nearly two months after they reconciled in an attempt to make their engagement work.

Although the couple appeared to be in good spirits when they were last spotted together in the Grey Goose suite at the U.S. Open on Sept. 9, fans started to speculate that there was trouble in paradise when Dale celebrated his 33rd birthday on Sept. 24 without a social media post from Clare.

In comparison, Clare celebrated her 40th birthday in March with a romantic getaway alongside Dale.

Reality TV fans have had a front-row seat to the couple's unpredictable romance. It all began during season 16 of The Bachelorette when Clare quickly fell head over heels for Dale. The connection was so strong that Dale decided to propose four episodes into the fall 2020 season.