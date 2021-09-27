YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson.
On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public.
"Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a statement shared to Thompson's Instagram. "It's really hard to just choose 10 photos. We lost a beautiful person."
With close to 170,000 YouTube subscribers and 55,000 Instagram followers, fans of Thompson's content looked forward to her frequent makeup tutorials, product reviews and personal life updates. Her final YouTube video was uploaded Sept. 24.
Since her death, Thompson's husband says he's "had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing," writing, "It's great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back. I'll continue to love her and miss her forever. She was such a pillar for our family."
Thompson's husband said her four kids "would talk to her non stop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff."
"And no matter how bad she felt," the statement continued, "she would still rub my back when I came and jumped on the bed next to her while she was working tirelessly to put out content."
His tribute concluded, "Everybody knows how talented she was as an artist and with her helpful knowledge, but those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was. She would have done anything to help anyone without a second thought. I wish I had her back."
As news of Thompson's passing spread across social media, her peers within the makeup world remembered her for her artistry and character.
Celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge commented, "I'm so deeply saddened and shocked. My thoughts are with friends and family…. truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace Mel, thank you for always being so wonderful."
YouTube star Nikkia Joy wrote on Instagram, "I am in utter shock. This is the most heartbreaking news. I am so so sorry for your loss, the world will not be the same without Mel."
And while cosmetics remained the focus of Thompsons' professional endeavors, it seems motherhood was her purpose in life.
In May 2020 she shared to Instagram, "I grew up always saying I would never have kids. Here I am today with 4 and I wouldn't trade places with anyone. I'm so grateful to have such amazing kids and an amazing family. Being a mom is both rewarding and extremely frustrating at times but ALWAYS more rewarding. To my babies, (you'll always be babies to me) I love you with all my heart."