Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Continue Raising Eyebrows With Second Dinner Date

Watch : Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Caught at Dinner Again

Save your tears for another day—because Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are spending more time together.

More than two months after the movie star-turned-humanitarian and singer were first romantically linked, the duo enjoyed yet another intimate dinner over the weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 25, Jolie and The Weeknd were photographed departing the same restaurant they initially dined at in July.

For their private outing at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., the celebs coordinated in head-to-toe black ensembles. While Jolie, 46, wore her signature trench coat and pointed-toe heels, The Weeknd, 31, bundled up in an oversized jacket, dark denim and leather boots.

An eyewitness tells E! News that despite arriving separately, the A-listers were seated together in a "private" area of the eatery, where they enjoyed each other's company for two and a half hours.

Following the dinner, the source says Jolie and The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) left in his car.