Chrissy Teigen Brings the Va-Va-Voom in Not One, But Two Risqué Looks in New York City

Chrissy Teigen is taking New York City by storm!
The Cravings cookbook author touched down in The Big Apple over the weekend and has seemingly made it her mission to serve a fashion feast. On Sunday, Sept. 26, the 35-year-old star turned heads at the 74th Annual Tony Awards as she graced the red carpet with husband John Legend.
Chrissy brought the va-va voom to the star-studded event by wearing a glitzy silver sequined gown by Ulyana Sergeenko that featured dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves in pastel pink. The sparkly design also had a plunging neckline, curve-hugging silhouette and floor-length train. She tied her look together with a blush-colored Tyler Ellis clutch and dainty jewelry pieces from Nickho Rey jewelry.
The ceremony marked a special occasion for the two considering John, 42, performed an electrifying tribute to the Ain't Too Proud Broadway musical.
"Merm and derd!!" Chrissy captioned a collage of Instagram photos that showed off her dazzling dress, as well as candid moments with her husband.
She quipped in a separate post, alongside a glamorous photo of her and the Grammy singer, "Ok last three because john didn't like the others like anyone is even looking at him!!!"
John appeared to approve of the sexy snapshot because he shared the same picture on his Instagram, writing, "Date night at the #Tonys #BroadwayIsBack."
The pair's date night didn't end there. Following the Tony Awards, Chrissy and John stepped out for a late-night dinner in the city.
And just like her red carpet look, the supermodel dropped jaws with her completely sheer outfit. The Chrissy's Court star left very little to the imagination, as she rocked a black lingerie set that she paired with a see-through lace cover-up. She styled the risqué ensemble with calf-length boots, hoop earrings and a palm-sized clutch.
Clearly, Chrissy was feeling herself because she documented her sizzling outing on Instagram.
"carbone - get the tortellini, spicy rigatoni, baked clams, grilled octopus and lasagna verde!" the author shared on Instagram, adding, "telling the photogs they're all in cahoots !!!!!! love u @papculture always a very cool dude and not in cahoots lol"
While it seems the couple has already left New York, that doesn't mean Chrissy isn't looking forward to making another style statement.
"john gave me 10 minutes to shop because we are late for the airport," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her swiping through a rack full of clothes. "also when I go shopping I like to wear bike shorts and a bra so I can try s--t on quick lol try it sometime, everything looks better. follow me for more shopping tips!"