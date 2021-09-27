Chrissy Teigen Brings the Va-Va-Voom in Not One, But Two Risqué Looks in New York City

Watch : Chrissy Teigen's "Awkward" Love for Ariana Grande on "The Voice"

Chrissy Teigen is taking New York City by storm!

The Cravings cookbook author touched down in The Big Apple over the weekend and has seemingly made it her mission to serve a fashion feast. On Sunday, Sept. 26, the 35-year-old star turned heads at the 74th Annual Tony Awards as she graced the red carpet with husband John Legend.

Chrissy brought the va-va voom to the star-studded event by wearing a glitzy silver sequined gown by Ulyana Sergeenko that featured dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves in pastel pink. The sparkly design also had a plunging neckline, curve-hugging silhouette and floor-length train. She tied her look together with a blush-colored Tyler Ellis clutch and dainty jewelry pieces from Nickho Rey jewelry.

The ceremony marked a special occasion for the two considering John, 42, performed an electrifying tribute to the Ain't Too Proud Broadway musical.

"Merm and derd!!" Chrissy captioned a collage of Instagram photos that showed off her dazzling dress, as well as candid moments with her husband.