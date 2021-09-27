Sunny Hostin Explains The View's "Triggering" Decision to Disclose False Positive COVID-19 Results

Watch : "The View" Co-Hosts Address False Positive COVID-19 Tests

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro are in good health, but not necessarily in good spirits.

On Monday, Sept. 27, The View co-hosts addressed Friday's controversial episode in which Hostin and Navarro were told they tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Hostin and Navarro were told to exit the studio, just moments before they, as well as Joy Behar and Sara Haines, were set to interview Vice President Kamala Harris.

Since then, Hostin, Navarro, Behar and Haines have been tested numerous times and the results were negative.

While they're all happy the results ended up being a false positive, Hostin said there were "real life ramifications" because of the way things were handled. She shared, "It really was uncomfortable for my results to be released publicly before I even knew what was going on."

The lawyer noted that her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, had to leave work, while her children were pulled out of school. "My husband is a surgeon, as everyone knows, and he was in the operating room and had to be pulled out of the operating room, because God forbid, he's operating on someone and he's COVID-positive," she explained. "My child's school had to be notified and she had to be pulled out. My parents had to be rushed to be tested. And my son was notified at school as well."