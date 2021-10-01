Christine Quinn’s Ciaté London Makeup Collection Is an Unapologetic Reminder to Embrace Your Confidence

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Many reality stars need to get through a season or two before they fine tune their style. However, that was so not the case for Christine Quinn. Right out of the gate, the realtor served up some major looks on Selling Sunset. Is she not the most glamorous person you've ever seen in an office setting? She's not afraid to experiment with unique hairstyles, over-the-top wardrobe choices, and some bold makeup.

If you've been wanting to channel your inner Christine, you're in luck because she just dropped her first makeup collection with Ciaté London. The five-piece collection includes innovative, color-changing lipsticks that intensify with an increase in temperature. There's also a plumping, red lip gloss, an eyeshadow palette, and complexion-brightening powder.

Just like Christine herself, these products serve as a reminder to embrace your confidence, love yourself, and be bold.