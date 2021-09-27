R. Kelly Gabby PetitoBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Meet the Suitors Competing for Bachelorette Michelle Young's Roses

Get to know the men who are officially competing for Michelle Young's heart on season 18 of The Bachelorette.

After previously teasing the potential suitors in July, ABC has finally revealed the official list of men who will participate in season 18 of The Bachelorette.

With the premiere less than a month away, it's about time we've met the group that'll compete for Michelle Young's final rose. And we're happy to report that some of our favorites from the potential list of suitors have made into the final cut of competitors. For instance, the lovable-looking Canadian Christopher G. is on the list, and we've since learned that he's a motivational speaker.

Alas, not everyone fared as well as Christopher G., as New Jersey resident Eric appears to not have made it onto the show. Nonetheless, there's still plenty to look forward to this season. (HINT: The new Bachelor, Clayton Echard, is among this group of men.)

As fans of the franchise well know, Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette is unconventionally being followed by another season of the female-led dating competition. While this decision was unexpected, we aren't one bit upset as Young, an elementary school teacher and a former Division I basketball player, won over America after being Matt James' runner-up in season 25 of The Bachelor.

From what ABC has already teased, Young is serious about finding her teammate for life. "Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place," the network teased in a description for the season. "She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own."

Could that Superman be among the below suitors? Scroll through the images and decide for yourself!

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Alec

29

Engineer

North Charleston, SC

 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Brandon J.

26

Traveling Nurse Recruiter

Portland, OR

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Brandon K.

29

Brand Manager

Austin, TX

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Bryan

31

NFL Player

Chicago, IL

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Casey

36

Advertising Creative Director

Miami Beach, FL

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Chris G.

28

Motivational Speaker

Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Chris S.

28

Commodities Broker

West Hollywood, CA

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Clayton

28

Medical Sales Rep

Columbia, MO

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Daniel

26

Firefighter

Austin, TX

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Edward

27

Wellness Coach

Los Angeles, CA

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Garrett

33

Tech CEO

Salt Lake City, UT

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Jack

30

Former Army Officer

Philadelphia, PA

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Jamie

32

Biotech CEO

San Diego, CA

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Joe

28

Real Estate Developer

Minneapolis, MN

ABC/Craig Sjodin
JoMarri

26

Personal Trainer

Fresno, CA

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Leroy

27

Biomedical Ph.D. Student

Dallas, TX

ABC/Craig Sjodin
LT

38

Yoga Guru

Bellevue, WA

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Martin

29

Personal Trainer

Miami, FL

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Mollique

 36

Academic Administrator

San Diego, CA

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Nayte

27

Sales Executive

Austin, TX

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Olu

27

IT Analyst

Newark, NJ

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Pardeep

30

Neuroscientist

Brooklyn, NY

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Peter

26,

Pizzapreneur

Port St. Joe, FL

ABC/Craig Sjodin
PJ

30

Firefighter

Houston, TX

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Rick

32

Medical Sales Rep

Los Angeles, CA

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Rodney

29

Sales Rep

Rancho Cucamonga, CA

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Romeo

32

Mathematician

New York City, NY

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Ryan

30

Environmental Cnsultant

San Jose, CA

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Spencer

25

Financial Crimes Analyst

Cleveland, OH

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Will

28

Academic Interventionist

Grand Rapids, MI

Season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

