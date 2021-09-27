Cody Rigsby's Fate on DWTS Revealed After Cheryl Burke Contracts COVID-19

Watch : Tyra Banks Shares Big Plans for "DWTS" Season 30 Premiere

Have no fear, Boo Crew! Cody Rigsby will dance another day.

With hours remaining until the second episode of Dancing With the Stars season 30 kicks off, the Peloton instructor addressed his future on the competition after pro partner Cheryl Burke tested positive for coronavirus.

Cody addressed the matter on his Instagram Story, acknowledging "what a crazy weekend" the DWTS team endured in light of Cheryl's illness.

"First and foremost, I want to send all of my love, and thoughts, and healing energy to Miss Cheryl Burke," he shared. "We have spoken a few times. She seems to be in good spirits and feeling well. But I have been through COVID and I know how crazy this virus can be and it can change at any moment, so just keep her in your thoughts."

The celebrity fitness trainer continued, "The competition of Dancing With the Stars must go on. I will be competing. How... is to be determined, so stay tuned."