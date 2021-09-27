Bridgerton's Season 2 Photos Will Make You Forget About Daphne and Simon

Bridgerton's new leading lady is set to be the season two diamond.
While it's hard to imagine that anything can top the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her handsome Duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), the couple at the heart of season two is ready to take on the Ton. Similar to the book series, season two will follow Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as he hunts for the perfect Viscountess.
Along the way, the rakish nobleman becomes acquainted with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), the sister of one suitress. And, during Netflix's TUDUM panel, Ashley and Bailey promised that viewers will burn for this duo.
Yet, it's not a love-at-first-sight situation for Anthony and Kate, as Bailey said there will be some "volatility" in the romance.
"A lot of arguing," Ashley shared of what's to come for the pair. "Yeah, they challenge each other."
However, much like Daphne and Simon, this contentious situation is "very passionate," according to Bailey.
Even Bailey and Ashley's co-stars are on board with the couple, with Nicola Coughlan adding that Anthony has "met someone who's really his match."
"It's great seeing someone like Kate being able to stand up to Anthony," she noted, "and him not knowing how to, sort of, deal with that."
This couldn't be more true, as Kate puts Anthony in his place in the first sneak peek scene from season two. Specifically, during a face off in the garden, Kate snaps at an arrogant Anthony, "I take issue with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock."
This diamond may be rough around the edges, but we couldn't love her more. For a closer look at this new couple, scroll through the season two first look photos below!
Season one of Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.