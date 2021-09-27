Sephora's $35 Black-Owned Beauty Set Is Giving Back in a Major Way

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking to upgrade your beauty routine? We suggest picking up the Sephora Favorites Black-Owned Beauty Set.

The limited-edition set is only $35 ($124 value) and includes a mix of mini and full-size products from Pat McGrath, Fenty Beauty, Adwoa Beauty, Bread, Shani Darden and Briogeo.

Most importantly, "Sephora will donate $20 from the sale of each kit to the 15 Percent Pledge, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit advocacy organization urging major retailers to commit 15 percent of their purchasing power to Black-owned businesses." Not only can you try out seven buzzworthy brands, but your purchase will give back in a meaningful way.

Whether you've been wanting to try Rihanna's bestselling cleanser, Bread's nourishing hair oil or Briogeo's Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, this set will let you do all of that and more. Not to mention, this set would make a great holiday gift, so stock up while you can.

Scroll below to shop!