Why Free People's 100 Ways Convertible Bodysuit Needs to Be in Your Closet

We don't know about you, but functional fashion is our favorite kind of style.

Although there are times when you just have to have a fun blouse or coat that you might only wear once because it's so extra or occasion-specific, but most of the time, you'll want to pack your closet with pieces you can wear on-repeat and dress up or down. Enter Free People's 100 Ways Convertible Bodysuit that allows you to style it in dozens of ways without looking like an outfit repeater!

The uber-comfy and flattering bodysuit, which comes in 10 versatile hues, lets you play around with various necklines and twist your way to being the best dressed gal at any occasion. Need to go into the office? Party or date night? Brunch with grandma? This bodysuit does it all. The best part? It's only $60!

Don't believe us? Check it out for yourself by scrolling below!