Why Free People's 100 Ways Convertible Bodysuit Needs to Be in Your Closet

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We don't know about you, but functional fashion is our favorite kind of style.
Although there are times when you just have to have a fun blouse or coat that you might only wear once because it's so extra or occasion-specific, but most of the time, you'll want to pack your closet with pieces you can wear on-repeat and dress up or down. Enter Free People's 100 Ways Convertible Bodysuit that allows you to style it in dozens of ways without looking like an outfit repeater!
The uber-comfy and flattering bodysuit, which comes in 10 versatile hues, lets you play around with various necklines and twist your way to being the best dressed gal at any occasion. Need to go into the office? Party or date night? Brunch with grandma? This bodysuit does it all. The best part? It's only $60!
Don't believe us? Check it out for yourself by scrolling below!
100 Ways Convertible Bodysuit
Available in XS-XL, this bodysuit might be the only top you'll need for the next couple of months. Okay maybe not, but it certainly will help you when you're in a pinch and don't know what to wear. Click here to watch just a few of the ways you can style it.
100 Ways Convertible Bralette
Free People didn't stop at creating the most versatile bodysuit ever. They created a bralette version that you can style various ways, too. Perfect for date nights, dressier occasions or girls' night out.
Orchid Convertible Sweater Tank
Our fascination with the 100 Ways Convertible Bodysuit began with this sweater tank that can be transformed into dozens of unique styles. We've been wearing it on repeat now that it's cooled down. Like how cute is this twisted back design?
Ready for more fashion must-haves? Check out these $99 denim jeans Sofia Richie swears by.