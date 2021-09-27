Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Demi Lovato's "Beautiful and Incredible" U.F.O. Experience Might Make You a Believer

Sep 27, 2021
Demi Lovato
Watch: Demi Lovato Talks Hunting for Aliens in New Show "Unidentified"

Demi Lovato has no problem identifying extra-terrestrial activity. 

The Unidentified With Demi Lovato star exclusively recalled her experience with a U.F.O. during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Sept. 27, and explained how they even convinced former "non-believer" bestie Matthew Scott Montgomery and sister Dallas Lovato that there are aliens out there. 

"We laughed a lot and we saw some really interesting things that we captured on camera," Demi, who uses they/them pronouns, explained, ahead of their series' Sept. 30 Peacock premiere. "I just have a curiosity about this topic that I've always had so I wanted to find out for myself." 

Matthew added, "I would say I'm definitely a lot less of a skeptic than I was before," while Dallas revealed that the key to learning about U.F.O.s is "being open and ready to accept it." 

For Demi, though, Unidentified doesn't document their first experience with otherworldly creatures in the desert. 

Demi Lovato Through the Years

The "Breakdown" singer detailed their past encounter: "We went out into the desert in Joshua Tree and I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away, maybe less, and it was kind of like floating above the ground, just like 10 or 15 feet, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me," Demi noted. "It was a beautiful and incredible experience." 

Demi concluded, "It definitely changed the way that you see the world. You have an inkling and then all of a sudden that inkling is confirmed. It changes your reality, for sure." 

Watch the full interview above!

Unidentified With Demi Lovato premieres Thursday, Sept. 30 on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

