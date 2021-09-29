Looking Back on Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Pinterest-Perfect Hamptons Wedding

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Are Married!

She very easily could have been stressed.

Gwyneth Paltrow was just months away from her backyard vows to writer-director-producer Brad Falchuk. Of course, the backyard in this case meant the expansive acreage of her Hamptons home, so the event—with a guest list including luminaries like her godfather Steven Spielberg and his actress wife Kate Capshaw, Cameron Diaz and her rocker husband Benji Madden, Robert Downey Jr. and his producer wife Susan Downey—would no doubt be dissected by millions of fans, eagerly scouring the Internet for the couple's #thefaltrows hashtag.

And for the Oscar-winner whose name is synonymous with Goop, a trailblazer in the now-crowded celebrity lifestyle brand landscape, the expectations were sky high.

Yet, she confessed to E! News in June 2018, with a business to oversee and an acting career to tend to she wasn't "that involved" in, say, pinning down a calligrapher to scrawl out 70 or so seating cards. As she put it, "I'm probably the least bridezilla person, probably to a fault, that has ever come across my wedding planner's office door."