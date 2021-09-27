You Won't Believe Which Longtime Cast Member Is Leaving Saturday Night Live

These performers are exiting Studio 8H.
On Monday, Sept. 27, NBC revealed that longtime cast member Beck Bennett is departing Saturday Night Live ahead of its 47th season. Bennett, who has been on the hit variety show for eight years, confirmed the news himself on Instagram.
"Love you, SNL," he wrote alongside a series of backstage pics. "Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun."
Of course, Bennett isn't the only shakeup for the cast, with featured player Lauren Holt saying goodbye to 30 Rock after debuting on SNL last fall. In their absence, Lorne Michaels and company have added three new featured players to the cast, including Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman.
Before it was even announced, the season 47 cast was making headlines, as it was assumed that some SNL favorites would be departing the show.
Specifically, the season 46 finale hinted that Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson were all considering leaving SNL. In the months leading up to the new season, the performers remained coy about their casting status.
Yet, at the 2021 Emmys, Michaels assured fans that they had nothing to worry about regarding the cast. "I'm not going to tell you much, only because we haven't announced who's hosting," he said in the Emmys press room, "but I don't think anybody will be heartbroken. I think people will be happy with what we have."
And while Bennett and Holt's exits are disappointing to learn, the ensemble cast is stacked for season 47, since it includes Bryant, Michael Che, Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Strong, Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang.
Returning featured players include Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson.
We'll see this group work their comedic magic again come Saturday, Oct. 2, where Owen Wilson will be hosting and Kacey Musgraves will be the musical guest.
