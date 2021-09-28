R. Kelly Gabby PetitoBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Here's Your First Look at the New Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Opening Credits

Lights, camera, cocktails! E! can exclusively reveal the new Vanderpump Rules season nine opening credits following last year's cast shakeup and new co-star Brock Davies. Watch now.

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 28, 2021 2:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoVanderpump RulesNBCU
Watch: "Vanderpump Rules'" Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Address Lala Drama

Spilling drinks—plus plenty of tea. 

E! News can exclusively reveal the new Vanderpump Rules season nine opening credits ahead of tonight's premiere, and it's clear the VPR cast is ready to take a sip of what they're SURving.

The first look shows Scheana Shay slosh a cocktail with her fiancé and new VPR co-star Brock Davies by her side. The two Toms, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, toss up TomTom keys and a fedora with their respective romantic partners Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Ariana Madix standing guard. 

Leave it to Lala Kent to blow bubbles to stir up the drama as Raquel Leviss carries a serving tray and DJ fiancé James Kennedy flips a golden microphone. And, matriarch mogul Lisa Vanderpump stuns in her signature rose gold (or more like rosé gold) shade in a glitter sheath dress. Plus, spot all the additional cast members in the group pic at the end of the credits!

photos
Vanderpump Rules Pregnancies

The new show open follows the departure of former VPR cast members Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Brittany CartwrightMax Boyens, Brett Caprioni and Kristen Doute who all left last year.

"I can tell you guys that for Bravo this season, we have done three firsts this season that you have never seen on Bravo," Sandoval previously told E! News about season nine. 

Kennedy added in May that the new season brings a "refreshing look" thanks to fresh faced co-stars. "I think that the story continues," James explained. "And I think that post-COVID, everyone has got a lot, a lot to catch up on. There were friendships that didn't exactly see the light of day until pre-COVID and then I haven't been able to chat it up with some people that I've wanted to chat it up with." 

Check out more juicy details on season nine below.

Vanderpump Rules returns tonight, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

2

See Mila Kunis Get Annoyed While Defending Remarks About Bathing Kids

3

See Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Cradle Her Baby Bump During NYC Outing

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Lisa Vanderpump

As one of LA's most successful restaurateurs, Lisa Vanderpump spent the pandemic keeping her many businesses afloat. With her restaurants finally reopened, she continues to serve as a mentor and mother figure for many of her employees, both current and former.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Tom Sandoval

After working at TomTom alongside boss and mentor Lisa, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have come up with the concept for their own bar and have spent the last few months seeking financing, working with a designer, and creating the cocktail menu of their dreams.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Tom Schwartz

After working at TomTom alongside boss and mentor Lisa, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have come up with the concept for their own bar and have spent the last few months seeking financing, working with a designer, and creating the cocktail menu of their dreams.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Katie Maloney- Schwartz

When Katie Maloney- Schwartz's input clashes with Sandoval's beloved ideas, Schwartz must decide which of his life partners to support and which to leave out in the cold.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Scheana Shay

With a brand new baby girl and the relationship she has always wanted, Scheana Shay appears to have it all. 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Brock Davies

But when her fiancé and child's father, Brock Davies reveals a startling truth about his past, Scheana's friends start to question whether he's truly the fairytale prince of her dreams.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Ariana Madix

Independence has always come naturally to Ariana Madix, who has funneled her energy into working on her own professional projects during quarantine. She finds herself caught in the middle of the drama when Sandoval's outsized opinions put him at odds with the rest of the group.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Lala Kent

A new working mom, Lala Kent is busy promoting her new book, working on her makeup company, and managing the staff of her house. Friendships are put to the test when she finds herself at odds with Scheana and Ariana.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
James Kennedy

With nearly two years of sobriety under his belt, James Kennedy is doing better than ever—his music career is skyrocketing and he's planning to propose to the love of his life, Raquel Leviss. 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Raquel Leviss

But sobriety hasn't cured all of James' demons and when he continues to struggle with controlling his emotions, the group worries that Raquel might be marrying into a nightmare.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Charli Burnett

In addition to working at SUR, Charli Burnett is studying to be an aesthetician. Friendship means the world to her and she has become extremely close to Scheana and Raquel. She even puts her modeling skills to the test to help raise money for a friend's botched plastic surgery. But questions about loyalty arise when one of her closest friends fails to take her side.

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

2

See Mila Kunis Get Annoyed While Defending Remarks About Bathing Kids

3

See Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Cradle Her Baby Bump During NYC Outing

4

DWTS Sends Home First Celeb Amid Cheryl's COVID-19 Diagnosis

5

Ronda Rousey Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Travis Browne