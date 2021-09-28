Here's Your First Look at the New Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Opening Credits

Spilling drinks—plus plenty of tea.
E! News can exclusively reveal the new Vanderpump Rules season nine opening credits ahead of tonight's premiere, and it's clear the VPR cast is ready to take a sip of what they're SURving.
The first look shows Scheana Shay slosh a cocktail with her fiancé and new VPR co-star Brock Davies by her side. The two Toms, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, toss up TomTom keys and a fedora with their respective romantic partners Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Ariana Madix standing guard.
Leave it to Lala Kent to blow bubbles to stir up the drama as Raquel Leviss carries a serving tray and DJ fiancé James Kennedy flips a golden microphone. And, matriarch mogul Lisa Vanderpump stuns in her signature rose gold (or more like rosé gold) shade in a glitter sheath dress. Plus, spot all the additional cast members in the group pic at the end of the credits!
The new show open follows the departure of former VPR cast members Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni and Kristen Doute who all left last year.
"I can tell you guys that for Bravo this season, we have done three firsts this season that you have never seen on Bravo," Sandoval previously told E! News about season nine.
Kennedy added in May that the new season brings a "refreshing look" thanks to fresh faced co-stars. "I think that the story continues," James explained. "And I think that post-COVID, everyone has got a lot, a lot to catch up on. There were friendships that didn't exactly see the light of day until pre-COVID and then I haven't been able to chat it up with some people that I've wanted to chat it up with."
Vanderpump Rules returns tonight, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
