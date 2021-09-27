Cynthia Bailey Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta

In her own words, seasons may change, but Cynthia Bailey never goes out of style—however, she is officially leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
The longtime Bravo star announced her decision to part ways with the franchise ahead of season 14 on Monday, Sept. 27. "After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Cynthia said in a statement. "Thank you NBCUniversal, Bravo and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can't wait to see what we do next!"
Cynthia continued, "Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures. Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you."
The RHOA fan favorite concluded, "It's time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you. See you guys soon!"
Cynthia joined RHOA in 2010 for season three and has remained a main cast member up until the most recently aired season 13.
The entrepreneur first dropped a hint on social media by removing her RHOA title in her Instagram bio on June 21. Her exit comes on the heels of the headline-grabbing Strippergate drama that came to a head during the season 13 RHOA reunion.
While Cynthia won't be a Housewife on RHOA season 14, she did recently film Real Housewives All Stars, slated to premiere later this year on Peacock.
Bravo has yet to comment on Cynthia's RHOA exit, and the fate of her former co-stars Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton has not been revealed.
Cynthia previously gushed on E! News' Daily Pop about her time on RHOA. "I'm incredibly proud to be part of the ensemble cast; to bring you guys this good entertainment and share our lives with you," Cynthia explained in December 2020. "I've been doing this for, what...This is my 12th season at this point! I can't keep up because I have been here so long...I am proud to be a part of this group of women who keep you guys so entertained."
Over the last 11 seasons, fans have seen Cynthia marry and divorce her ex-husband Peter Thomas. She also fell in love to now husband Mike Hill and their wedding was featured on season 13.
