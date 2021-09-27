How Olivia Rodrigo Prioritizes Her Mental Health

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

While managing fame isn't easy, Rodrigo makes sure to take time and prioritize her mental health. "I'm taking it one step at a time," she said. "It can be really tough on your mental health, though. I'm grateful for the people who like me for me, and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That's always been a top priority. It's funny how recognition changes everything and also changes nothing in your life."

It was also "hard" growing up with social media as a child actor. "Even now, I still struggle with it," Rodrigo opened up. "You look at social media and see the perfect parts of people's lives and it's so hard not to compare your life to theirs. It's even weird for me to see my Instagram page; that's what people think of me but that doesn't feel like me. I wish they knew the real me."