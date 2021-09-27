Jake Gyllenhaal Offers Rare Insight Into His Life as an Uncle to Maggie Gyllenhaal's Kids

Watch : Jake Gyllenhaal Is the Latest Star to Weigh In on Bathing Debate

Jake Gyllenhaal is singing the praises of two people not far from home.



In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Spider Man: Far From Home star opened up about his duties as an uncle to older sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's two children. The Crazy Heart actress shares daughters, Ramona, 14, and Gloria, 9, with husband of 12 years, actor Peter Sarsgaard.



When it comes to his nieces, Jake shared, "Truly, and I'm not just saying this because it's an interview, two of the most incredible people. They come from a long line of incredible women and they're even more incredible than the ones before them." In addition to Maggie herself, of course, those long line of incredible women would also include Maggie's mom, screenwriter and director, Naomi Foner.



Admitting that for most of their lives, Jake would see his nieces primarily in passing "at a dinner or a thing," the actor explained he recently decided to step up his family bonding time, such as by having them "come to stay with me, you know, when my sister and my brother-in-law need a break and actually having the time to say let's spend five days together."