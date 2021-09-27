Gabby Petito's Friend Details Alleged Manipulative, "Rocky" Relationship With Brian Laundrie

One of Gabby Petito's friends is speaking out about the late 22-year-old YouTuber's life.
During an episode of 48 Hours that aired Saturday, Sept. 25, Rose Davis shared her alleged memories of Gabby's relationship with fiancé Brian Laundrie, who authorities are currently trying to locate. Gabby, who was laid to rest on Sunday, Sept. 26, was found dead earlier this month in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming after going missing following a cross-country road trip with Brian.
Rose told the news program that she met Gabby after the late influencer, who got engaged to Brian in July 2020, moved to Florida to be with him. Rose said Gabby asked her one day if she'd like to be friends, and their bond grew while they filmed social media videos together.
Recalling her initial reaction to Gabby deciding to head out in a van with Brian in July 2021, Rose said, "I was concerned with them spending that much time together because when I was last seeing them, they were rocky."
Rose continued, "I feel like Brian never thought that he was gonna be enough, and obviously he sees the beauty in Gabby. She's gorgeous."
In describing Brian's personality, Rose alleged that when he "wants something, he's gonna get it." She went on to describe a time when she claims Brian was allegedly willing to "manipulate" a situation.
"I don't want people to say I'm calling him a full manipulator, but he'll manipulate the situation to get what he wants out of it," Rose said. "And, you know, he didn't want her to go out one night with me, and he stole her I.D. Because you can't get into the bar without your I.D. And this was really upsetting to her. You're engaged. It's not supposed to be like that."
Rose also offered her reaction to police footage showing officers speaking with Gabby and Brian after responding to a call about reported domestic assault on Aug. 12. The footage showed Gabby visibly upset and at times in tears as she described "fighting" with her fiancé.
"It takes a lot for her to get her that hysterical," Rose said. "And so, when I saw the body cam, I knew it was more than a little argument."
This isn't the first time someone from Gabby's inner circle has weighed in on her relationship with Brian. Recently, Gabby's friend Alyssa Chen told People that the pair was "toxic" at times, adding they "had very low lows and very high highs."
Gabby's story has captured the nation's attention following her family reporting her missing on Sept. 11
Per NBC News, Gabby's own social media accounts, in addition to communications with her family, revealed she and Brian traveled through Utah, Colorado and Kansas before reaching Wyoming. Brian returned to home to Florida on Sept. 1 in the couple's van, but Gabby wasn't with him. Ten days later, her family officially reported her missing and stated they had lost communication with her in late August.
Police later named Brian a person of interest in the case, with his parents telling police they hadn't seen him since Sept. 14. A federal warrant has been issued for Brian's arrest after a federal grand jury recently indicted him for unauthorized use of a debit card after she passed away. Authorities have not named him a suspect in Gabby's death.