Gabby Petito's Friend Details Alleged Manipulative, "Rocky" Relationship With Brian Laundrie

One of Gabby Petito's friends is speaking out about the late 22-year-old YouTuber's life.

During an episode of 48 Hours that aired Saturday, Sept. 25, Rose Davis shared her alleged memories of Gabby's relationship with fiancé Brian Laundrie, who authorities are currently trying to locate. Gabby, who was laid to rest on Sunday, Sept. 26, was found dead earlier this month in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming after going missing following a cross-country road trip with Brian.

Rose told the news program that she met Gabby after the late influencer, who got engaged to Brian in July 2020, moved to Florida to be with him. Rose said Gabby asked her one day if she'd like to be friends, and their bond grew while they filmed social media videos together.

Recalling her initial reaction to Gabby deciding to head out in a van with Brian in July 2021, Rose said, "I was concerned with them spending that much time together because when I was last seeing them, they were rocky."