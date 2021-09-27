Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Lena Dunham Marries Musician Luis Felber

Lena Dunham and musician Luis Felber, who performs as Attawalpa, tied the knot over the weekend, less than a year after going public with their romance.

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 27, 2021 5:22 AMTags
WeddingsCouplesCelebritiesLena Dunham
Watch: Lena Dunham Addresses "Awkward" Kiss With Brad Pitt

Lena Dunham is a married woman.

The 35-year-old Girls star tied the knot with Luis Felber over the weekend, according to media reports. The happy occasion comes less than a year after Lena publicly confirmed she was dating the 35-year-old musician who performs under the name Attawalpa.

Neither of them has yet to confirm the nuptials on social media or share anything from it. On Sunday, Sept. 26, Luis cryptically posted the song "This Will Be Our Year" by the band The Zombies, adding heart and alien emojis. 

E! News has reached out to Lena's team and has not heard back. 

During an interview with The New York Times that published in April, Lena spoke about Luis, who grew up in England and Peru. "It's been a few months," she said about dating the London-based musician. "I feel really lucky." She also said they met in London and referred to him as "the greatest person I've ever met."

photos
Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

In June, Lena posted several photos of the couple on Instagram to mark his birthday, pointing out the two of them were born just three weeks apart and referring to herself as "the luckiest."

Trending Stories

1

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

2

Gabby Petito Case: Dog the Bounty Hunter Visits Brian Laundrie's Home

3

The Voice: See Blake Shelton's Salty Text to Ariana Grande

Later that month, she shared a photo of herself smiling broadly while standing alongside Luis, who was cradling her dog. In her caption, she wrote that her family is "perfect and complete."

She continued at the time, "Taking this Sunday to appreciate my family, as it is today, as I created it, as it created me."

Lena, who had a role in 2019's Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, previously dated musician and producer Jack Antonoff before they parted ways in December 2017 after five years together.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

2

Gabby Petito Case: Dog the Bounty Hunter Visits Brian Laundrie's Home

3

The Voice: See Blake Shelton's Salty Text to Ariana Grande

4

Gabby Petito Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

5

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Notes She's "Really Popped" and Shares New Photo