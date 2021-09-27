Lena Dunham Marries Musician Luis Felber

Lena Dunham is a married woman.
The 35-year-old Girls star tied the knot with Luis Felber over the weekend, according to media reports. The happy occasion comes less than a year after Lena publicly confirmed she was dating the 35-year-old musician who performs under the name Attawalpa.
Neither of them has yet to confirm the nuptials on social media or share anything from it. On Sunday, Sept. 26, Luis cryptically posted the song "This Will Be Our Year" by the band The Zombies, adding heart and alien emojis.
During an interview with The New York Times that published in April, Lena spoke about Luis, who grew up in England and Peru. "It's been a few months," she said about dating the London-based musician. "I feel really lucky." She also said they met in London and referred to him as "the greatest person I've ever met."
In June, Lena posted several photos of the couple on Instagram to mark his birthday, pointing out the two of them were born just three weeks apart and referring to herself as "the luckiest."
Later that month, she shared a photo of herself smiling broadly while standing alongside Luis, who was cradling her dog. In her caption, she wrote that her family is "perfect and complete."
She continued at the time, "Taking this Sunday to appreciate my family, as it is today, as I created it, as it created me."
Lena, who had a role in 2019's Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, previously dated musician and producer Jack Antonoff before they parted ways in December 2017 after five years together.