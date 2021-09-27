Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Here's a First Look at Clayton Echard's Potential Bachelor Contestants

ABC teased an exciting lineup of potential suitors for its next Bachelor Clayton Echard. Take a look at the women hoping to win over the Missouri native's heart.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 27, 2021 11:53 AMTags
TVReality TVThe BachelorCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise" Returns, Watch Exclusive Peek

Will you accept this rose?

While Bachelor Nation fans are still eagerly waiting to see Michelle Young look for love on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette—which premieres in less than a month on Oct. 19—ABC just teased an exciting lineup of potential suitors for its next Bachelor lead, Clayton Echard

Although fans of the dating franchise have yet to meet Clayton since he'll officially make his debut on The Bachelorette, that doesn't mean people can't get an idea of who will be vying for his heart. After all, the show has already taken a unique and unconventional approach by announcing the next Bachelor ahead of anyone ever getting to know its star.

"We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of The Bachelor!" the long-running series shared on Facebook, alongside photos of the women hoping to win over the Missouri native's heart.

photos
The Bachelorette Season 18: Meet Michelle Young's Potential Suitors

Until ABC announces its final list of suitors, get a sneak peek at their portraits and bios in our gallery below!

ABC
Breauna G.

28
San Diego, CA

ABC
Cassidy T.

26
Cave Creek, AZ

ABC
Claire H.

28
Virginia Beach, VA

ABC
Daria R.

24
Baldwin, NY

ABC
Eliza I.

25
Berlin, Germany

ABC
Elizabeth C.

32
Highlands Ranch, CO

ABC
Ency A.

28
Burbank, CA

ABC
Gabby W.

30
O'Fallon, IL

ABC
Genevieve P.

26
Rehoboth, MA

ABC
Hailey M.

26
Orlando, FL

ABC
Hunter H.

28
Lake Wylie, SC

ABC
Ivana N.

31
Snellville, GA & Enterprise, AL

ABC
Jane P.

33
Los Angeles, CA

ABC
Jill C.

26
Scituate, RI

ABC
Kara G.

30
Cincinnati, OH

ABC
Kate G.

32
Clarksville, TN

ABC
Kira M.

32
Greensboro, NC

ABC
Lindsay D.

27
Warner Robins, GA

ABC
Lyndsay W.

28
Orange, TX

ABC
Mara A.

32
Cherryhill, NJ

ABC
Marlena W.

30
Virginia Beach, VA

ABC
Melina N.

27
Los Angeles, CA

ABC
Rachel R.

25
Chicago, IL

ABC
Rianna H.

26
Mount Pleasant, TX

ABC
Salley C.

26
Greenville, SC

ABC
Samantha J.

26
Dayton, OH

ABC
Sarah H.

23
Spartanburg, SC

ABC
Serene R.

26
Oklahoma City, OK

ABC
Shanae A.

29
Sycamore, OH

ABC
Sierra J.

26
Oklahoma City, OK

photos
View More Photos From The Bachelor Season 26: Meet Clayton Echard's Potential Suitors

Sign up for our weekly Bachelor Beat newsletter to get all of your Bachelor Nation updates!

