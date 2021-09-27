Here's a First Look at Clayton Echard's Potential Bachelor Contestants

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Returns, Watch Exclusive Peek

Will you accept this rose?

While Bachelor Nation fans are still eagerly waiting to see Michelle Young look for love on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette—which premieres in less than a month on Oct. 19—ABC just teased an exciting lineup of potential suitors for its next Bachelor lead, Clayton Echard.

Although fans of the dating franchise have yet to meet Clayton since he'll officially make his debut on The Bachelorette, that doesn't mean people can't get an idea of who will be vying for his heart. After all, the show has already taken a unique and unconventional approach by announcing the next Bachelor ahead of anyone ever getting to know its star.

"We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of The Bachelor!" the long-running series shared on Facebook, alongside photos of the women hoping to win over the Missouri native's heart.