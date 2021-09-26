AHS Star Lily Rabe Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Hamish Linklater

Watch : Ryan Murphy Says New "AHS" Season Is "Very Scary and Fun"

This isn't an American Horror Story, it's quite the opposite!

Lily Rabe is pregnant and expecting her third child with longtime partner Hamish Linklater, her rep confirms to E! News. The two, who are notoriously private about their personal lives, welcomed a daughter in 2017 and another child in 2020. Hamish is also a father to Lucinda Rose, 14, from a previous relationship.

Although the couple has yet to publicly comment on their growing family, the AHS star seemingly announced her pregnancy while attending the star-studded Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Lily fashionably debuted her baby bump on the red carpet, as she cradled her belly when posing for photos. The Undoing actress looked effortlessly stylish in a voluminous black-and-white polka dot dress by Carolina Herrera, which featured dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves and decorative massive bows at the neckline.