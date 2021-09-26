Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Ben Affleck Is Jennifer Lopez's Biggest Supporter at 2021 Global Citizen Live Event

Jennifer Lopez performed at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event while her boyfriend Ben Affleck supported her offstage. See photos of them and other stars at the concert.

Ben Affleck is truly the biggest Jennifer Lopez fan.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the actor was on hand to support his girlfriend at the Global Citizen Live event in New York City, which marked her first gig since they confirmed their rekindled romance.

The singer performed songs such as her hit "Jenny From the Block"—whose 2002 music video stars Ben, as well "I'm Real and "Ain't It Funny" with Ja Rule and "All I Have" with LL Cool J. Offstage, Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 49, were seen embracing and holding hands.

A day later, the two were seen smiling and walking together in a park in the city.

J.Lo last performed music at the VAX Live event in Los Angeles on May 2, where Ben appeared separately onstage. After that concert, the two vacationed together in Montana, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance. The couple, who dated in the early '00s and used to be engaged before their 2004 breakup, confirmed in July they were officially back together with a sizzling photo on J.Lo's Instagram that was taken during a trip to the South of France.

In September, Ben and Jennifer made their first joint red carpet appearance in 18 years, at the premiere of his movie The Last Duel at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. They then jetted to New York, where they attended the 2021 Met Gala together.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

In a recent interview with Adweek, Ben sung the praises of his girlfriend, who was honored with the publication's Brand Visionary Award.

"All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes," he said, "because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them."

He continued, "I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."

See photos of Ben, Jennifer and other celebs at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event:

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

The two appear together offstage.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

The couple embraces at the event.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Adam Lambert

The rocker poses on the red carpet.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Julianne Hough

The star showcases a sexy style.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Bridget Moynahan & Katie Holmes

The actresses appear together.

Gotham/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez

The star performs onstage.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes

The couple shares a sweet moment.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Lizzo

The star performs onstage.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Jojo

The star poses on the red carpet.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Rachel Brosnahan

The actress strikes a pose.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Padma Lakshmi

The star appears on the red carpet.

David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns
Priyanka Chopra

The actress appears onstage.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Maggie Q

The Nikita alum smiles for the cameras.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Ja Rule & Jennifer Lopez

The two appear onstage together.

Gisele Tellier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran

The musician performs onstage.

Gisele Tellier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Black Eyed Peas

Taboo, will.i.am and J. Rey Soul perform onstage.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Connie Britton

The actress poses on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Alessia Cara & Chris Martin

The two pose for a pic together.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Ozuna

The musician smiles for the cameras.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

The singer performs onstage.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen
LL Cool J & Jennifer Lopez

The two perform onstage.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear onstage.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear onstage.

