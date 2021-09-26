Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Meg Ryan stepped back into the spotlight to celebrate the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala. The actress made sure all eyes were on her with her eye-catching red carpet outfit.

You've Got Mailand it's an update you won't want to miss!

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance after keeping a relatively low profile over the years. So what inspired the beloved rom-com star to step back into the spotlight, even for just one night? 

The When Harry Met Sally actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. And not that anyone expected anything less from the A-lister, but Meg looked effortlessly chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a floor-length dress by Ulyana Sergeenko.

The design, which featured a pretty lavender floral print all over, had a flowy silhouette, square neckline and knee-high slit. But don't let the seemingly innocent style fool you, because the gown had a sizzling open back cut out.

The Sleepless in Seattle actress paired her gown with black platform heels and dainty jewelry pieces. As for Meg's glam? She looked stunning with her loose wave hairstyle and vibrant pink lipstick.

photos
Meg Ryan's Best Rom Com Roles

Hollywood veterans and newcomers stepped out to enjoy the new Academy Museum at the opening gala on Saturday evening, which was a fundraiser co-chaired by Ava DuVernayRyan Murphy, and Blumhouse Production's Jason Blum.

Additionally, the star-studded event celebrated legendary actress Sophia Loren and filmmaker Haile Gerima.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Meg wasn't the only celebrity to light up the room.

See all of the A-listers who showed up and showed out in their most glamorous attire for the fanciful event in our gallery below!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Lady Gaga & Katy Perry

Lady Gaga in Schiaparelli and Chopard jewelry. Katy in Louis Vuitton.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Olivia Rodrigo

In Saint Laurent.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Meg Ryan

In Ulyana Sergeenko.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi

Kaia and Jacob in Celine.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Jenna Dewan

In Self-Portrait.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Jenna Dewan & Aubrey O'Day

The actress and singer hang out.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Eva Longoria
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

In Rodarte.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Dwyane in Gucci and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Gabrielle in Alexandre Vauthier and Sarah Flint shoes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Jennifer Hudson

In Alexandre Vauthier and Tamara Mellon shoes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Issa Rae

In Alexandre Vauthier.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Cher

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Laverne Cox

In Johanna Johnson, Beladora jewelry, Judith Leiber clutch and Garo Sparo gloves.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Regina King

In Louis Vuitton and Alexandre Birman shoes.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Sophia Loren
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Selma Blair

In Rokh.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Regina Hall

In Julien Macdonald.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Jamie Lee Curtis

In Alex Perry and Cathy Waterman jewelry.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Laura Dern & Jaya Harper
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Adriana Lima

In Nicolas Jebran.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Anna Kendrick
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Rebecca Hall

In Armani Privé.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Lindsey Vonn
