Tom Felton Bursts Into Song to Share Health Update After Medical Scare

Tom Felton cheerfully and musically shared an update about his health after he was rushed to a hospital following a medical scare at a celebrity golf tournament.

You're never going to keep Draco Malfoy down.

Tom Felton has cheerfully and musically informed his worried friends and fans that he is on the road to recovery after being treated at a hospital following a medical scare at a celebrity golf tournament.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, three days after the incident at the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, the 34-year-old Harry Potter actor and musician posted a video on Instagram, saying, "A huge thank you for all the lovely well-wishes as of recent. Yeah, a bit of a scary episode, really. But on the mend. People have been taking really good care of me so thank you very much for anyone who had sent messages of get well soon because I am on the mend, officially."

He added, singing while playing an acoustic guitar, "Don't you worry 'cause I'm gonna be just fine. So don't you worry, I'm gonna be just fine."

"Alright, I've got to go now but thank you so much for all your help," the actor said. "I'm on the road to recovery. So thanks for everyone that's helped me out and time to go watch some Ryder Cup action. Love you!"

Tom, who did not reveal his medical diagnosis, also captioned the video, "Feeling better by the day."

After falling ill at the celebrity tournament, bystanders helped the actor before he was laid down on a cart and driven away. "In Thursday's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," a PGA spokesperson told E! News at the time. "He was transported to a local hospital for treatment."

