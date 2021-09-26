Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Katy Perry Brings the Nostalgia With Hair Transformation During Glam Night Out With Orlando Bloom

Late '00s is back! See Katy Perry's new-old look, which she spotted on a glam night out with Orlando Bloom at the very star-studded Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures' opening gala.

By Corinne Heller Sep 26, 2021 3:22 PMTags
Katy PerryHairNostalgia
Watch: Katy Perry Trolls Orlando Bloom for Vacation Photos

OG Katy Perry is back!

The 36-year-old "Firework" singer debuted a new, long, black hairstyle with side-swept bangs, bringing to mind a look she sported for several years in the first few years of fame in the late '00s, as she stepped out for a glam night out with fiancé Orlando Bloom at an almost absurdly star-studded event.

Katy, who previously appeared to be growing out longtime platinum blonde locks, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor joined several fellow celebs at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures' opening gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 25. The singer wore a black leather sleeveless over-the-knee dress with tangerine pocket accents and black stiletto sandals, while Orlando sported a black tux.

It is unclear if Katy dyed her hair black or sported a wig. She recently rocked her OG hairstyle, as well as several other looks, used in an ad for Behr's Music in Color generator, which allows Spotify users to search for a song and be assigned a specific color.

photos
Katy Perry's Pregnancy Style

Katy has undergone many hair transformations. The pop star, a natural dirty blonde, sported dyed black hair when she rose to fame in 2008 with her single "I Kissed a Girl." She kept it that color until 2011, when she tinted it strawberry blond and also chopped it off and went pink for a bit before settling on a shoulder-length, honey blond style. In 2012, Katy debuted blue locks before reverting back to black, sometimes with some colorful accents.

In 2015, she experimented with purple and dark red hairstyles before dyeing her hair platinum blond in 2017 and also getting a pixie cut. She kept the color until her recent return to black.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

At the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures' opening gala, Katy was photographed sharing a hug with Lady Gaga. Also in attendance: Nicole Kidman, Selma Blair, Halle Berry, Tiffany HaddishOlivia Rodrigo, Jenna Dewan, Adriana Lima, Jurnee Smollett, Abigail Breslin, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi, Eva LongoriaAnna Kendrick, Jennifer Hudson, Billie Lourd, Angela Bassett, Molly Shannon, Tessa Thompson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsey VonnSarah PaulsonGabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade, Natasha Lyonne, Meg RyanLaura Dern, Issa RaeBenedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter, Regina King, Sophia Loren, Tom Hanks and wife Rita WilsonLaverne Cox and Cher.

See Katy and other stars' epic hair transformations:

Getty Images
Katy Perry

The singer underwent several hair transformations since she rose to fame in 2008, and in September 2021, she came full circle.

Getty Images
Antonio Banderas

The actor traded his signature dark hair for a reddish brown style at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Instagram
Seth Rogen

The Pineapple Express star opted for a lot less hair in a look he debuted in September 2021.

Getty Images/Magnolia
Chip Gaines

To help raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Fixer Upper star vowed to go bald if fans donated money. After raising more than $300,000, Chip revealed his look.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images; Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID
Kristen Stewart

The Spencer star traded in her dark-rooted tresses for an orange-tinged mane. 

Instagram; David Livingston/FilmMagic
Camila Cabello

The "Don't Go Yet" songstress declared herself a "pyschofreak" while debuting her blunt bob on Instagram. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify, Instagram
Billie Eilish

The "bad guy" singer went shorter with a new bob—and fans are truly happier than ever. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder said goodbye to her long hairstyle, and instead, opted for a fresh haircut in August 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Instagram
Simone Biles

After returning home from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone debuted a fabulous new braided hairstyle.

James Devaney/GC Images; Instagram
Gabrielle Union

The actress recently showed off her major new haircut, explaining on Instagram, "The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I [love] this new new."

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas, SPOT / BACKGRID
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family alum is rocking the red hair once again, debuting her new look after a trip to the salon in July 2021.

 

Gotham/GC Images/Instagram
Jessica Alba

The actress and business mogul's hairstylist Brittney Ryan used UNITE Hair to create her beautiful soft curls to compliment her new hair color. As Jessica proclaimed, "Summer is all about color!" 

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for HollyShorts Studios LLC, Instagram
Troian Bellisario

The Pretty Little Liars star chopped off her lovely long tresses and debuted a beautiful bob in June 2021.

Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum is ready to run...towards a new 'do. Payne debuted his blonde hair on Instagram in June 2021.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

After years of rocking the blonde, the Emmy-nominated star dyed her hair red, giving fans flashbacks to when she played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones actress shows off her fabulous new bangs on Instagram Stories, writing, "Ya gal's bange'd up."

RACHPOOT / BACKGRID, Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Rihanna

The Grammy winner debuted a chic pixie cut in May 2021 that took some fans back to her Unapologetic era.

Instagram; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Selena Gomez

The star debuted a platinum blond hairstyle in April 2021, more than three years after showcasing a similar hair color for a few weeks. Nikki Lee and Riwana Capri of Nine Zero One Salon used Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo and Conditioner for the transformation. 

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images, Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

Just in time for spring, the famous foodie gave pastel pink-tinged hair a try after sporting a wig with a similar hue. 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock, Instagram
Paris Hilton

The entrepreneur and DJ chopped off her long locks and debuted a stylish shoulder-length bob.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Gigi Hadid

To make her runway return after welcoming baby Khai, Gigi switched up her signature blonde hairstyle for a fierce red look.

Instagram
Lana Condor

"Did a thing," the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself debuting her pink hair in February 2021. As the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star told her followers, "U know I love my pink."

Instagram
Hilary Duff

After going blue in February, the Younger star decided to switch up her look once again in early April, returning to her blonde roots.

Instagram; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star debuted her vibrant red hair on Instagram Feb. 24, 2021.

ABC/Paul Hebert; Instagram
Clare Crawley

When in doubt, think pink! The Bachelorette alum recently debuted a major hair makeover, in which she dyed her hair a pink rose color. "I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color," she shared on Instagram on Feb. 6, "so I did it!"

Shutterstock/Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID
Margot Robbie

The Bombshell star kissed her blonde hair goodbye and looked unrecognizable with her jet black hair. Margot debuted her major transformation, in which she donned a jet black wig on the set of David O. Russell's mysterious new movie.

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images, Instagram
Shakira

The singer typically sports blonde hair of various shades but went for hot pink in February 2021.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock, Instagram
Demi Lovato

The singer rocked a pretty pink look at the beginning of January 2021.

ABC/Getty Images for dcp/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The "New Rules" singer debuted a dramatic makeover—a blonde bob!—in January 2021.

Shutterstock, Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum posted a picture of his longer locks on Instagram in January 2021.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

