Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Look Absolutely in Love at the Global Citizen Live Event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the star-studded Global Citizen Live event on Saturday, Sept. 25 to give a fierce speech about the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to be the definition of relationship goals.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a swoon-worthy appearance at the Global Citizen Live in New York City's Central Park. The couple, who has taken The Big Apple by storm in recent days, looked absolutely smitten over one another during the event. 

At one point, Meghan leaned on her husband as he held her close and wrapped his arm around her shoulder. Additionally, the two couldn't stop smiling at each other and sweetly held hands throughout their appearance.

During the event, Meghan and Harry gave an impassioned speech about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and demanded vaccination access to all.

The British star began, "Look at all of us here, 60,000 strong together in New York City. Are we prepared to do what's necessary to end this pandemic?"

"It is so good to be back here with all of you," Meghan went on. "Look, we know that it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever. We get it. It is a lot."

She continued, "And some people are just over it, but if everyone's over it, it's never going to be over."

"Above all, this is a human rights crisis," Harry expressed, adding, "My wife and I believe the way you're born should not dictate your ability to survive."

For their appearance, the duo stepped out in style. The former Suits star dressed in an elegant off-white shift dress by Valentino that featured intricate floral embroidery, while Harry looked just as suave in a gray suit and white button-down shirt.

Take a closer look at the couple's appearance at the Global Citizen event, as well as their recent outings in New York City in our gallery below.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
PDA Pair

The duo looked absolutely head over heels for one another at the Global Citizen Live event.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Speaking Out for a Good Cause

While attending the Global Citizen Live event on Saturday, Sept. 25, Harry told the crowd, "My wife and I believe the way you're born should not dictate your ability to survive."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen
Stylish Duo

The former Suits star dressed in an elegant off-white shift dress by Valentino that featured intricate floral embroidery. Harry looked just as suave in a gray suit and white button-down shirt.

Mary Altaffer/AP/Shutterstock
Business Affairs

The couple is spotted leaving the United Nations headquarters after making an appearance at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Gotham/GC Images
School Visit

On Friday, Sept. 24, the couple visited the P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson school in Harlem in a bid to promote early literacy.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Reading to the Kids

The masked couple met with students and Megan read her children's book The Bench, inspired by Harry's relationship with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, to a group of second graders gathered outside.

"I wrote this when we just had our little boy," she said, according to multiple outlets, "and I haven't read it to any other kids but you."

Megan, who celebrated her baby shower during a solo trip to New York City when she was pregnant with Archie in 2019, wore a burgundy coat and matching top, pants and pumps for the visit. Her husband, who visited the city many times on his own when he was a working royal, wore a navy polo shirt and khakis.

Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock
Hugs All Around

At the school, Meghan and Harry were photographed posing with and hugging the students. Some kids also gifted them pink paper hearts on which they wrote personal stories. Meghan went through them individually, addressing each student by name, The New York Post reported.

Gotham/GC Images
Who's That?

Also during the visit, one student shouted out, pointing at Harry, "That's Queen Elizabeth's son," the newspaper reported. The duke is the queen's grandson.

Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock
Healthy Gift

Before they left, Megan and Harry donated to the school two garden boxes filled with vegetables and herbs, the outlet said.

Matt Sayles
Lunch Date

After visiting students, Harry and Meghan stopped by Melba's in Harlem for an afternoon lunch. "They were super nice to other customers and were overheard raving about the food," a source shared with E! News. 

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
9/11 Memorial Visit

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the couple visited the One World Observatory at the site of the World Trade Center and toured the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. They met with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and other officials.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
"Wonderful to Be Back"

Meghan, who wore a long, single-breasted navy wool coat, black pants and navy Aquazzura "The Purist" 105 pumps, said at the outing, "It's wonderful to be back," while speaking to reporters.

Gotham/GC Images
U.N. Visit

Also on Thursday, the couple visited the United Nations headquarters, where they met with U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who tweeted, "Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness."

At the meeting, Meghan wore a wool camel Max Mara wrap coat, what appeared to be a black knee-length turtleneck dress and black suede pumps, Meghan's Mirror reported. Harry sported a dark gray suit.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. To plan your vaccine, head to NBC's Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com.

