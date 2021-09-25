Gabby PetitoKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Notes She's "Really Popped" as She Shares New Baby Bump Photo

Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child, shared a new baby bump photo and noted that she's "really popped." See her new pic.

By Corinne Heller Sep 25, 2021 3:05 PMTags
PregnanciesKardashiansKylie Jenner
Watch: Stormi Webster Impersonates Mom Kylie Jenner on Instagram

Kylie Jenner is bumping along!

On Friday night, Sept. 24, the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child, showcased a new baby bump selfie on her Instagram Stories.

"I really popped these last few weeks," Kylie captioned the photo, which shows her wearing a black top and matching pants.

Kylie confirmed on Sept. 7 that she is indeed pregnant, following weeks of speculation, sharing a sweet family video that also included Travis and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. She has not revealed her due date.

In a 73 Questions interview filmed for Vogue and posted Thursday, Sept. 23, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said their little girl is "very excited to be a big sister."

The star was also asked if she and the rapper have picked out a name for their upcoming arrival. Kylie responded, "Well, we need to find out the gender first and we decided to wait."

photos
Every Sweet Moment From Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Pregnancy Video

The interview was shot at Kylie's Los Angeles mansion, where she laid low in the first few weeks of her pregnancy before confirming her condition to the public. After announcing that she is expecting another child, the star flew to the East Coast and showcased her baby bump in public for the first time during New York Fashion Week, where she sported many stylish maternity looks. She has since also posted a few selfies on her Instagram.

See photos of Kylie's maternity styles:

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Poppin'

"I really popped these last few weeks," Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story on Sept. 24, 2021.

Instagram
Crop Top Selfie

Kylie wore a sheer crop top and oversized trench coat to accentuate her growing baby bump on Sept. 21. 

Instagram
Falling for Fall Fashion

Kylie also declared she's "ready for fall" in this fashionable autumn ensemble.

Instagram
Racy Lace

Kylie shows off her baby bump in custom lace look from designer LaQuan Smith while attending the LQS show at NYFW.

Instagram
Bare Bump

The sexy ensemble highlights the star's growing belly and leaves very little to the imagination.

BFA / Joe Schildhorn
Hot Mama

Kylie hit the red carpet for the first time since announcing her second pregnancy at the Revolve Gallery during New York Fashion Week. 

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Orange You Glad?

The 24-year-old cosmetics mogul flaunted her baby bump as she hit the Big Apple in an orange leather trench coat, graphic tee and low-rise jeans. 

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
White Hot

Kylie made her first public appearance after announcing baby No. 2 in a sexy skin-tight white mini dress and coat while grabbing dinner with friends at Carbone during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Baby No. 2

In a touching video announcing her second pregnancy, Kylie embraced her growing bump in a sleek two-piece look, statement earrings and long braid.

Instagram
Athleisure

The mom-to-be kept things cute and comfy in a simple white tank top and heather grey leggings. 

Instagram
Baring Her Bump

To celebrate Stormi Webster's 2nd birthday in 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a never-before-seen photo of her cozy-chic maternity fashion. "Throwback. Pregnant with my baby girl," she wrote at the beginning of the year. "I can't believe my daughter will be two soon."

YouTube
Little Black Dress

When documenting her pregnancy journey in 2018, the reality star donned a little black dress that hugged all her curves, including her growing baby bump.

Instagram
Vision in White

Kylie didn't let her bump hinder her sexy Halloween costume moment, as she dressed up in a fabulous white dress that she paired with larger-than-life angel wings.

IXOLA/BACKGRID
Cozy Vibes

In 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoyed some retail therapy with her longtime friend Harry Hudson. During their outing, Kylie hid her bump with an overside graphic tee.

Mommy Mirror Selfie

The beauty mogul proved that you can never have too many body-hugging black dresses.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

In October 2019, Kylie posted a throwback photo of herself sporting a stylish white lingerie set. "i have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites," she wrote on Instagram. "baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life..i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.."

YouTube
Old-Hollywood Glam

The 24-year-old star channeled Audrey Hepburn vibes with this all-black ensemble.

YouTube / Kylie Jenner
Lady in Red

During her pregnancy with baby Stormi, Kylie snapped a sizzling photo of herself in a red hot, hot, hot dress.

Sexy Set

The Kylie Skin founder posed in a sexy black lingerie set that adorably showed off her growing baby bump.

Trending Stories

1

The Voice: See Blake Shelton's Salty Text to Ariana Grande

2

See Meghan McCain's Shady Response to The View's COVID Debacle

3

Marc Anthony Debuts Surprise Romance at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

The Voice: See Blake Shelton's Salty Text to Ariana Grande

2

See Meghan McCain's Shady Response to The View's COVID Debacle

3

Marc Anthony Debuts Surprise Romance at Billboard Latin Music Awards

4

Loni Love Defends Jeannie Mai From Ex-Husband's Alleged Insults

5

Gabby Petito's Friends Allege Brian Laundrie Relationship Was "Toxic"