Pregnant Kylie Jenner Notes She's "Really Popped" as She Shares New Baby Bump Photo

Kylie Jenner is bumping along!
On Friday night, Sept. 24, the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child, showcased a new baby bump selfie on her Instagram Stories.
"I really popped these last few weeks," Kylie captioned the photo, which shows her wearing a black top and matching pants.
Kylie confirmed on Sept. 7 that she is indeed pregnant, following weeks of speculation, sharing a sweet family video that also included Travis and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. She has not revealed her due date.
In a 73 Questions interview filmed for Vogue and posted Thursday, Sept. 23, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said their little girl is "very excited to be a big sister."
The star was also asked if she and the rapper have picked out a name for their upcoming arrival. Kylie responded, "Well, we need to find out the gender first and we decided to wait."
The interview was shot at Kylie's Los Angeles mansion, where she laid low in the first few weeks of her pregnancy before confirming her condition to the public. After announcing that she is expecting another child, the star flew to the East Coast and showcased her baby bump in public for the first time during New York Fashion Week, where she sported many stylish maternity looks. She has since also posted a few selfies on her Instagram.
See photos of Kylie's maternity styles: