American Horror Story and Midnight Mass Prove Vampires Are Making a Comeback

Watch : "The Haunting of Hill House" Alums Reunite for "Midnight Mass"

You'll want to sink your teeth into this update!

Vampires were just about everywhere in the mid '00s: The Twilight franchise dominated the box office, True Blood and The Vampire Diaries aired on television and teens devoured the Vampire Academy book series. However, at a certain point, Hollywood's obsession with vampires began to wane. For instance, even TVD's first spinoff The Originals ended its run in 2018 after five seasons.

Yet, just when we thought true crime documentaries would be the obsession of now, American Horror Story and Midnight Mass have proven that blood-sucking characters still have a place in TV. We first spotted the return of vampires in part one of American Horror Story's 10th season.

In the new episodes, author Harry Gardner (Finn Wittrock) has his writer's block cured thanks to a performance enhancing drug, named the Muse. The only downside? The pill gives Harry an insatiable hunger for blood, forcing him to feed on Cape Cod locals.